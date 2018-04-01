WestRock (WRK) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about WestRock (NYSE:WRK) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WestRock earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.8091491242829 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens set a $74.00 target price on shares of WestRock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Shares of WRK traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,322. The firm has a market cap of $16,371.50, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. WestRock had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 7,236 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $485,246.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 504,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,843,773.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 14,930 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,649 shares of company stock valued at $29,964,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, incorporated on March 6, 2015, is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The Company also develops real estate in the Charleston, South Carolina region. The Company’s segments include Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development.

