WhaleCoin Trading 31.2% Lower Over Last Week (WHL)

WhaleCoin (CURRENCY:WHL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last week, WhaleCoin has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. One WhaleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0495 or 0.00000731 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. WhaleCoin has a market capitalization of $400,423.00 and approximately $56,079.00 worth of WhaleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.61 or 0.05610810 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00201742 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00137498 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009447 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002475 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About WhaleCoin

WhaleCoin (WHL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2017. WhaleCoin’s total supply is 8,096,362 coins. The official website for WhaleCoin is whalecoin.org. The Reddit community for WhaleCoin is /r/whalecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhaleCoin’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg. WhaleCoin’s official message board is rocketchat.whalecoin.org.

Buying and Selling WhaleCoin

WhaleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is not currently possible to purchase WhaleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhaleCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhaleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

