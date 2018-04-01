Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Whole Foods Market (WFM) Share Price

Media stories about Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Whole Foods Market earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.039736775393 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ WFM remained flat at $$41.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.65. Whole Foods Market has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $43.84.

About Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market, Inc is engaged in the business of natural and organic foods supermarket. The Company operates approximately 456 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its stores have an average size of approximately 39,000 square feet, and are supported by its distribution centers, bake house facilities, commissary kitchens, seafood-processing facilities, a produce procurement center, and a specialty coffee and tea procurement and roasting operation, among others.

