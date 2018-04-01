Wild Beast Block Price Down 40.7% Over Last 7 Days (WBB)

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Wild Beast Block coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001949 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wild Beast Block has traded 40.7% lower against the US dollar. Wild Beast Block has a total market capitalization of $24,668.00 and approximately $86.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wild Beast Block alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.94 or 0.01695200 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004679 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015649 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00001111 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00021053 BTC.

Wild Beast Block Coin Profile

Wild Beast Block (WBB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC. The official website for Wild Beast Block is wbbos.com.

Wild Beast Block Coin Trading

Wild Beast Block can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Wild Beast Block directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Beast Block must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wild Beast Block using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Wild Beast Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wild Beast Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.