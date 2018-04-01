FNB Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in FNB Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,978,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of FNB worth $27,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in FNB by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in FNB by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in FNB by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in FNB by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in FNB by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 555,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNB. ValuEngine lowered FNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of FNB in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on FNB in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of FNB in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FNB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

FNB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. 2,032,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,551. FNB Co. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4,351.38, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

FNB (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $295.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.89 million. FNB had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. equities analysts predict that FNB Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. FNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other FNB news, Director Frank C. Mencini bought 2,000 shares of FNB stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $27,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,877.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William B. Campbell sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $47,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $86,633 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

FNB Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

