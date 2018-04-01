Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 937,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 146,665 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Dana worth $30,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Dana by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 265,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dana by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Dana by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Dana by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dana by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aziz Aghili sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $418,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,954.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 40,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $1,348,129.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,602. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAN stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.76. 2,238,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $3,736.64, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.79. Dana Inc has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $35.27.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. equities analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Dana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAN. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $30.00 price objective on Dana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS raised Dana to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut their target price on Dana from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, formerly Dana Holding Corporation, is a global provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The Company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Light Vehicle), Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Commercial Vehicle), Off-Highway Driveline Technologies (Off-Highway) and Power Technologies.

