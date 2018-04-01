William Morris Sheriff Acquires 100,000 Shares of Golden Predator Mining (GPY) Stock

Golden Predator Mining (CVE:GPY) Director William Morris Sheriff acquired 100,000 shares of Golden Predator Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00.

CVE GPY opened at C$0.50 on Friday. Golden Predator Mining has a one year low of C$0.49 and a one year high of C$1.59.

