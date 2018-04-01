Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Willis Towers Watson earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5161696070679 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $172.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

Willis Towers Watson stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.19. 615,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,026. Willis Towers Watson has a fifty-two week low of $125.66 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20,121.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.20%.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 9,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $1,509,608.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,457.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (Willis Towers Watson) is a holding company. The Company operates as a global advisory, broking and solutions company. It is engaged in offering risk management, insurance broking, consulting, technology and solutions, and private exchanges. The Company operates through eight segments: Willis International; Willis North America; Willis Capital, Wholesale & Reinsurance (CWR); Willis GB; Towers Watson Benefits; Towers Watson Exchange Solutions; Towers Watson Risk and Financial Services; and Towers Watson Talent and Rewards.

