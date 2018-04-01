Wink Price Down 16.3% This Week (WINK)

Wink (CURRENCY:WINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Wink coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Wink has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Wink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wink has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00135623 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00020865 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000135 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000538 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000066 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001017 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001278 BTC.

About Wink

Wink (WINK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. Wink’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Wink Coin Trading

Wink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Wink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wink must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wink using one of the exchanges listed above.

