WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,724 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 523.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $122,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $111,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $103,260.88, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Vetr lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.56 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

