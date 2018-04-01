Wipro (WIT) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.16

News headlines about Wipro (NYSE:WIT) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wipro earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the information technology services provider an impact score of 46.2243503811769 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE WIT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,272. Wipro has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $23,215.67, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. equities analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

WIT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

