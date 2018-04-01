Wirecard (WDI) Given a €118.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($145.68) price target on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a report released on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($148.15) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. UBS set a €118.00 ($145.68) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs set a €135.00 ($166.67) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €115.00 ($141.98) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wirecard currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €103.11 ($127.30).

ETR WDI opened at €95.92 ($118.42) on Friday. Wirecard has a fifty-two week low of €47.90 ($59.14) and a fifty-two week high of €111.00 ($137.04).

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, engages in the provision of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three business segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services.

