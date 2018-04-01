Wowcoin Price Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

Wowcoin (CURRENCY:WOW) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Wowcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Wowcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wowcoin has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wowcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002993 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00686188 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00161530 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00032579 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030607 BTC.

Wowcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Wowcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wowcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wowcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

