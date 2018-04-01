Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact WPX Energy (WPX) Share Price

News headlines about WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WPX Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.5971177245338 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE WPX traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $14.78. 8,389,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,314,441. WPX Energy has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.78 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPX. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $18.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States.

