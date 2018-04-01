Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) has been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wynn Resorts earned a media sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the casino operator an impact score of 44.2149678641515 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.20.

WYNN stock traded up $6.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.36. 3,300,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,053. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $112.70 and a 1 year high of $203.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18,811.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The casino operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 100.14%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, major shareholder Stephen A. Wynn sold 4,104,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $738,899,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/wynn-resorts-wynn-getting-somewhat-negative-press-coverage-analysis-shows-updated-updated.html.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.