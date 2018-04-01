Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Acquires 2,460 Shares of Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRCL. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Stericycle by 16.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 73,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Stericycle by 577.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 53,576 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Stericycle by 7.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 406,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,089,000 after buying an additional 27,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5,006.89, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Stericycle Inc has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $887.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.62 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.59 per share, with a total value of $625,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRCL shares. Jefferies Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider. The Company focuses on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS), Domestic Communication and Related Services (CRS), International RCS and All other.

