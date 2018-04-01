Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Acquires 8,551 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 225.5% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Marathon Oil by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,121,000 after acquiring an additional 88,235 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,011,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Marathon Oil by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 998,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,900,000 after acquiring an additional 89,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,971,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,962,000 after acquiring an additional 874,640 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $19.52.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 120.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.80 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

