Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $1.38 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 81,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,318,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $106,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,586.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,966. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14,074.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.94. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.04 and a 52 week high of $104.78.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $601.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Macquarie cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.17.

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.

