Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $1.47 Million Position in Celanese Co. (CE)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 77,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 37,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Celanese from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

In other news, CFO Christopher W. Jensen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CE opened at $100.21 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,610.22, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 24.50%.

Celanese Corporation (Celanese) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Company’s segments include Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, Acetyl Intermediates and Other Activities. The Advanced Engineered Materials segment includes the Company’s engineered materials business and certain affiliates.

