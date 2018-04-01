Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Reduces Position in JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB decreased its position in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JD. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JD. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Vetr downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.91.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57,656.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,049.00, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.51. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $110,165.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.88 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that JD.com will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications.

