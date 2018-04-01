Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Raises Holdings in Alkermes Plc (ALKS)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 800,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,825,000 after purchasing an additional 125,309 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,011,000 after purchasing an additional 23,712 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,650,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,726,000 after purchasing an additional 319,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 53,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alkermes alerts:

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $57.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,926.36, a P/E ratio of -156.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alkermes Plc has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $71.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $275.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.23 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group lowered Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.19 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Alkermes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.55.

In related news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $56,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane Cooke sold 72,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,407,616.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,931,185.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,880 shares of company stock worth $6,017,276 over the last ninety days. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Raises Holdings in Alkermes Plc (ALKS)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-raises-holdings-in-alkermes-plc-alks.html.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the researching, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of marketed drug products and a clinical pipeline of products that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis (MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.