Xaurum Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.18 Million (XAUR)

Xaurum (CURRENCY:XAUR) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Xaurum has a market cap of $10.18 million and $57,844.00 worth of Xaurum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xaurum has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One Xaurum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0801 or 0.00001172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, HitBTC, Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002959 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00701366 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00160417 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033097 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030731 BTC.

About Xaurum

Xaurum’s launch date was August 18th, 2016. Xaurum’s total supply is 127,133,747 tokens. Xaurum’s official Twitter account is @xaurumofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Xaurum is /r/xaurum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Xaurum is www.xaurum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xaurum (XAUR) is a smart contract & token system built on Ethereum. It was developed from the previous PoS blockchain, Xaurum (XAU) which was migrated to the Ethereum platform to lower costs and inflation associated wwith mantaining a Proof of Stake 2.0 cryptocurrency. Xaurum is gold backed crypto asset, that derives its value from the gold reserves maintained by the Auresco Institute, a non-profit organization created by the Xaurum team. Xaurum is ment to be used as a store of value since the gold base that backs Xaurum is always growing. The former cryptocurrency, Xaurum (XAU) had an ICO period, in which 1016 XAU coins were sold. In the RICO period, these XAU coins are exchangeable for XAUR at a 1-8000 rate. During this RICO period, anyone was also allowed to send cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies to the Auresco Institute to recieve newly created XAUR. In this smart contract system, the old PoS XAU coins that were swapped and the ones that were minted in the RICO period will be in circulation (all of these coins have been backed by gold), and the remaining supply is locked (the locked supply is not backed by gold). Xaurum users have two ways of acquiring tokens, you can earn them in the “Goldmine” or Mint them. When mining on the Goldmine, users are exchanging their hashpower in a multipool. The earned coins from staking and mining these cryptocurrencies is used to buy more gold and to release Xaurum that was previously locked into circulation, by backing it with the newly bought gold. The proceeds from the Multipool can also be used to buy Xaurum in an exchange and pay the miners, depending on the market value of Xaurum, mined cryptocurrencies and the gold itself. when Minting new coins, users are allowed to send fiat currencies directly to the Auresco Institute in exchange for new coins. These users are called Masternodes but they do not mantain the blockchain. Instead, they are required to have a 1000 XAUR collateral (like Dash masternodes), in order to create new coins. This ensures that any fraud attempt would not be profitable for the Xaurum masternodes. Profits from running the PoW multipool and from the Minting process are sent to the Commonwealth wallet, and allow the Xaurum system to increase their gold supply at a must faster pace than the XAUR supply itself. “

Buying and Selling Xaurum

Xaurum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Mercatox and C-CEX. It is not presently possible to buy Xaurum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaurum must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaurum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

