Xencor Inc (XNCR) Holdings Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Xencor worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XNCR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Xencor by 158.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,627.97, a P/E ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.50. Xencor Inc has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 16.62% and a negative net margin of 137.35%. analysts forecast that Xencor Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edgardo Baracchini, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $1,235,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edgardo Baracchini, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $3,101,550 in the last three months. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Xencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Xencor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It has developed two clinical-stage product candidates, using its Immune Inhibitor Fc platform: XmAb5871, which is in two Phase II trials and is being developed for autoimmune disease, and XmAb7195, which is in a Phase I trial and is being developed for asthma and allergic diseases.

