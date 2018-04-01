XGOX Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (XGOX)

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. XGOX has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $5,386.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XGOX has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One XGOX coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00680272 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005964 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003554 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000601 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00089680 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002782 BTC.

About XGOX

XGOX (XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,096,118,369 coins and its circulating supply is 1,842,703,024 coins. XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin. XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks.

XGOX Coin Trading

XGOX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to buy XGOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XGOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

