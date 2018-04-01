XPlay Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (XPA)

XPlay (CURRENCY:XPA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. XPlay has a market capitalization of $149.22 million and $1.23 million worth of XPlay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XPlay has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One XPlay token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003032 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00696621 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00161726 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033087 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00030263 BTC.

XPlay Profile

XPlay’s genesis date was August 11th, 2017. XPlay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. XPlay’s official Twitter account is @Xplayico and its Facebook page is accessible here. XPlay’s official website is xplay.fund.

XPlay Token Trading

XPlay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidebit. It is not possible to buy XPlay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XPlay must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XPlay using one of the exchanges listed above.

