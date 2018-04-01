Yandex (YNDX) Shares Gap Up to $39.25

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.31, but opened at $39.25. Yandex shares last traded at $39.45, with a volume of 6919900 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YNDX shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Yandex to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yandex from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $12,872.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.65.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Yandex had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Yandex will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides maps and location-based services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms.

