YEE Trading Down 18.1% This Week (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One YEE token can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and Huobi. Over the last week, YEE has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. YEE has a total market capitalization of $13.06 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YEE alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003063 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00718213 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014467 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00034064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00160974 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00030858 BTC.

About YEE

YEE launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,260,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Huobi. It is not presently possible to buy YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.