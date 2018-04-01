Yelp Inc (YELP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.46.

YELP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Saturday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Yelp in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3,470.01, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.11. Yelp has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $48.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $218.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.12 million. Yelp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 0.23%. sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $606,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,349,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,000 shares of company stock worth $9,404,845. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,167,281 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $132,899,000 after buying an additional 546,282 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,526,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Yelp Inc (YELP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/yelp-inc-yelp-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages-updated.html.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing ‘word of mouth’ online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company offers local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences with other consumers by posting reviews, tips, photos and videos, and to engage directly with businesses, through reviews, its Request-A-Quote and Message the Business features, and by completing transactions on the Yelp Platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.