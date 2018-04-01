Analyzing Yingli (NYSE:YGE) & Its Rivals

Yingli (NYSE: YGE) is one of 121 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Yingli to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Yingli shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yingli and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yingli -57.78% N/A -10.60% Yingli Competitors -39.00% -10.77% 2.44%

Volatility and Risk

Yingli has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yingli’s rivals have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yingli and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yingli $1.21 billion -$302.12 million -0.32 Yingli Competitors $2.99 billion $451.49 million 24.84

Yingli’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Yingli. Yingli is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Yingli and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yingli 2 0 0 0 1.00 Yingli Competitors 1406 5493 10641 591 2.57

Yingli currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.04%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 15.57%. Given Yingli’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Yingli is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Yingli rivals beat Yingli on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Yingli Company Profile

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, sells, and installs photovoltaic (PV) products. The company offers polysilicon ingots and blocks, polysilicon wafers, PV cells, PV modules, and integrated PV systems; and develops and operates solar projects. It is also involved in import and export trading activities; and the provision of research and experimental development on electronics. The company primarily sells its PV modules to distributors, wholesalers, power plant developers and operators, and PV system integrators under the Yingli and Yingli Solar brand names in the People's Republic of China, Japan, the United States, Europe, South Africa, Turkey, South Asia, Australia, Latin America, the Middle East, and internationally. Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Baoding, the People's Republic of China.

