Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Increases Position in Yum! Brands (YUM)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $194,760.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $862,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $75,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,721.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,343 shares of company stock worth $361,203. Insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.49. The stock has a market cap of $28,306.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $86.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.80% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Instinet lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.74.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

