YY (NASDAQ:YY) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about YY (NASDAQ:YY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. YY earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the information services provider an impact score of 46.5980638695393 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YY. ValuEngine lowered YY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on YY in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vetr raised YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.46 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Shares of YY traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,796. The company has a market cap of $6,644.43, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. YY has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $142.97.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The information services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.03. YY had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $557.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.33 million. analysts expect that YY will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the People's Republic of China. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning.

