Zacks: 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) Given $19.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $19.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 1st Constitution Bancorp an industry rank of 168 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCCY. ValuEngine lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

1st Constitution Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.20. 5,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.87. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $163.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 million. equities analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 112,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a commercial bank, which is engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking. The Company operates through the Community Banking segment. The Community Banking segment consists of construction, commercial, retail and mortgage banking operations.

