Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Conagra Brands (CAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) to announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.44. Conagra Brands reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

NYSE CAG traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $36.88. 2,575,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,776.38, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.03. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,046 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $216,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 23,170 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $877,447.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,900.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,376,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,210,000 after buying an additional 1,528,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,547,000 after buying an additional 225,403 shares during the period. Valueinvest Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Valueinvest Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,742,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,648,000 after buying an additional 151,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,604,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,766,000 after buying an additional 50,034 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,832,000 after buying an additional 26,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

