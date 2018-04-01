Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mobile Mini (MINI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mobile Mini’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. Mobile Mini posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mobile Mini.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.60 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mobile Mini to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINI traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $43.50. 251,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,940.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.06. Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.21%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Goble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,953.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mobile Mini by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Mobile Mini by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Mobile Mini by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods.

