Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Health Investors Inc (NHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) will post $72.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.46 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $66.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $72.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.85 million to $298.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $319.99 million per share, with estimates ranging from $315.20 million to $324.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.43). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 57.19%. The firm had revenue of $71.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.36 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NHI. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $76.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

In other National Health Investors news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.47 per share, with a total value of $130,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,580 shares in the company, valued at $692,672.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Spaid acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $32,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 971 shares in the company, valued at $63,066.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,812 shares of company stock valued at $183,910. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,125,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Health Investors (NYSE NHI) traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.11. 251,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,759. The firm has a market cap of $2,849.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 13.85 and a quick ratio of 13.85. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $62.71 and a 52-week high of $81.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.19%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. The Company is engaged in the business of owning and financing healthcare properties.

