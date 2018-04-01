Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) to post $6.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the lowest is $6.21 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.86 million to $151.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $290.09 million per share, with estimates ranging from $216.87 million to $424.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Portola Pharmaceuticals.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,268.34% and a negative return on equity of 108.43%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.83. 1,703,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,482. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,361.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, EVP Tao Fu sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $43,663.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,770.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 107,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kazazian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation for patients having limited or no approved treatment options. The Company’s two lead programs, Betrixaban and Andexanet alfa, address unmet medical needs in the area of thrombosis, or blood clots.

