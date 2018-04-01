Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vitamin Shoppe Inc (VSI) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vitamin Shoppe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.16. Vitamin Shoppe reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vitamin Shoppe will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vitamin Shoppe.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Vitamin Shoppe had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $268.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vitamin Shoppe from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vitamin Shoppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vitamin Shoppe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.95.

In other Vitamin Shoppe news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 133,804 shares of Vitamin Shoppe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $572,681.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Shah Capital Management bought 300,000 shares of Vitamin Shoppe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $1,149,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,000,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,387,647. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vitamin Shoppe by 23.5% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 61,663 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vitamin Shoppe in the third quarter valued at $3,423,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vitamin Shoppe in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in Vitamin Shoppe by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,330,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after buying an additional 2,038,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Vitamin Shoppe by 335.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 77,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 59,628 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE VSI) traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.65. 1,059,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,795. Vitamin Shoppe has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.49, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Vitamin Shoppe Company Profile

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc (VSI) is a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The Company operates through three segments: retail, direct and manufacturing. The retail segment includes Vitamin Shoppe, Super Supplements and Vitapath retail store formats.

