Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wayfair Inc (W) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Analysts expect Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) to report sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $960.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.90 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $8.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 31,507.11% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Wayfair to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wayfair to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.90.

Wayfair stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.53. 1,857,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.60. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $100.14. The company has a market cap of $5,956.62, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $40,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,420 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $335,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,632 and have sold 79,048 shares valued at $7,136,312. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 739.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 331.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,351,000 after purchasing an additional 448,390 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States.

