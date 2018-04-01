Zacks: Analysts Set $57.20 Price Target for Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Shares of Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the eleven analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Encompass Health’s rating score has declined by 4.7% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $57.20 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.81 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Encompass Health an industry rank of 50 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Encompass Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, March 16th.

EHC stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $56.13. The company had a trading volume of 419,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,806. The firm has a market cap of $5,508.54, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $41.30 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 6.45%. equities analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

