Zacks: Artesian Resources Co. (ARTNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Artesian Resources an industry rank of 174 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARTNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $248,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 38.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Artesian Resources stock traded down $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $35.81. 22,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,163. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.24, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.2352 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 62.25%.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries offer water, wastewater and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The Company distributes and sells water, including water for public and private fire protection, to residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and utility customers in the states of Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

