Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banco de Chile (BCH) to Announce $1.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) will announce $1.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco de Chile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. Banco de Chile reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco de Chile will report full-year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banco de Chile.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.81 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 24.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,063. The company has a market cap of $16,985.72, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $106.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile is a full service financial institution, which is engaged in providing credit and non-credit products and services in Chile. The Bank offers a range of banking services to its customers, ranging from individuals to corporations. The Bank’s segments include Retail, which focuses on individuals and small and medium-sized companies, where the product offering focuses on consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines and mortgage loans; Wholesale, which focuses on corporate clients and companies, where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts and leases; Treasury, which includes the associated revenues to the management of the investment portfolio and the business of financial transactions and currency trading, and Subsidiaries, which corresponds to companies and corporations controlled by the Bank.

