Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CA, Inc. (CA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CA’s earnings. CA posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CA will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CA.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. CA had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

CA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CA in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.70 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of CA in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CA in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.23.

In related news, EVP Jacob Lamm sold 77,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $2,853,719.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,869.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren Patricia Flaherty sold 10,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $396,642.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,770.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in CA by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 69,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CA by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 99,280 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,232,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CA in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CA stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.24. 2,477,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,858.55, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69. CA has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $37.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. CA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.99%.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

