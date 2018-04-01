Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DBV Technologies SA – (DBVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that DBV Technologies SA – (NASDAQ:DBVT) will post $2.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DBV Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 million and the highest is $4.35 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DBV Technologies will report full year sales of $2.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.41 million to $34.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $79.53 million per share, with estimates ranging from $48.38 million to $96.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DBV Technologies.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup set a $57.00 target price on DBV Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on DBV Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of DBVT stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.07. 130,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,497. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1,153.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Emory University grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Emory University now owns 81,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 43,535 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 138,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 38,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a France-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on changing the field of immunotherapy by developing a technology platform called Vaskin. The Company’s therapeutic approach is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, its proprietary method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin using Viaskin.

