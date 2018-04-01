Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) to post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. QUALCOMM posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Vetr upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.13 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nomura upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.62. 25,534,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,399,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.41. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The firm has a market cap of $88,658.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.28%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 50,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,140,895.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,551,962.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $48,626.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,403 shares in the company, valued at $709,484.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,938 shares of company stock worth $6,137,671. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,484,572 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,714,418,000 after buying an additional 1,537,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,528,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,446,786,000 after buying an additional 11,387,347 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 25,674,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,946,000 after buying an additional 498,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,455,439 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,112,250,000 after buying an additional 6,322,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,519,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,848,000 after buying an additional 499,531 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-qualcomm-inc-qcom-to-announce-0-69-eps-updated-updated.html.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.