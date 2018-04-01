Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Rexford Industrial Realty posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $45.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 25.23%.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE REXR) traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,213.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.81. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $31.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 120.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-rexford-industrial-realty-inc-rexr-to-post-0-25-earnings-per-share-updated-updated.html.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed full-service real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P. is the operating partnership of the Company.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.