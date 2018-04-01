Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flex Pharma Inc (FLKS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:FLKS) to post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flex Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Flex Pharma posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Flex Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flex Pharma.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. Flex Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,698.59% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLKS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flex Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 price target on shares of Flex Pharma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services began coverage on shares of Flex Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Flex Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Flex Pharma stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 72,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,471. Flex Pharma has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $8.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLKS. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in Flex Pharma by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 241,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 99,911 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Flex Pharma by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 720,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 65,699 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Flex Pharma by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Flex Pharma by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 31,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Flex Pharma Company Profile

Flex Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of muscle cramps and spasms associated with neurological conditions and exercise-associated muscle cramps in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Operations and Drug Development.

