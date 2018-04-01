Zacks: Brokerages Expect ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) will report sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.85 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Vetr upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Atsushi Abe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,189.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 16,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $355,385.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 305,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,121.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,247,913. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 42,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 85,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 69,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.87. 5,560,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,414,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.08. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $10,959.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.03.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation offers a portfolio of sensors, power management, connectivity, custom and system on chip (SoC), analog, logic, timing, and discrete devices. The Company’s segments include Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group offers a range of discrete, module and integrated semiconductor products.

