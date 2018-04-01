Zacks: Brokerages Expect Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Superior Energy Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.38). Superior Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Superior Energy Services.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.27 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. Superior Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Howard Weil lowered Superior Energy Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Superior Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Superior Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.91.

NYSE:SPN opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,300.21, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.12. Superior Energy Services has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new position in Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 149.0% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 12,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 38,640 shares during the last quarter.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides a range of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Drilling Products and Services, which rents and sells bottom hole assemblies, drill pipe, tubulars and specialized equipment for use with onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, production and workover activities; Onshore Completion and Workover Services, which provides pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells, fluid handling services and well servicing rigs that provide a range of well completion and maintenance services; Production Services, which provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, and remedial pumping services, and Technical Solutions, which provides services requiring specialized engineering, manufacturing or project planning.

