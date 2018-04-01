Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.56. United Bankshares posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $187.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $38.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.60. 2,252,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,169. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3,907.55, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 69,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $2,555,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $849,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 491,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,560,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,311. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 194,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc (United) is a bank holding company. The Company operates through community banking segment. United’s Banking Subsidiaries offer a range of commercial and retail banking services and products. United, through its subsidiaries, engages in community banking and offers banking products and services permitted by law and regulation.

