Zacks: Brokerages Expect Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) to Post $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s earnings. Weight Watchers International posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Weight Watchers International.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTW. ValuEngine raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of WTW traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.72. 943,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.71, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Weight Watchers International has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $77.19. The stock has a market cap of $4,122.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 3.17.

In other Weight Watchers International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 2,359,702 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $142,714,776.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,009,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,441,435.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.43 per share, with a total value of $137,346.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,820.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Weight Watchers International by 3,364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc is a provider of weight management services. The Company operates globally through a network of Company-owned and franchise operations. The Company’s branded products and services include meetings conducted by its franchisees, digital weight management products provided through its Websites, mobile sites and applications, products sold at meetings, licensed products sold in retail channels and magazine subscriptions and other publications.

